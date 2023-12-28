NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 311.1% in December

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NovAccess Global Trading Up 15.0 %

NovAccess Global stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,681. NovAccess Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

