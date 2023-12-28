Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Increased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Novartis by 13.4% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 400,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.