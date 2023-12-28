Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares in the company, valued at $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,218 shares of company stock worth $121,082. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NRIX opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 216.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

