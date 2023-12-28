Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 41,331 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 304.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

