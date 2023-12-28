Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.74. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

