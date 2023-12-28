Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.64 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.