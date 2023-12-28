Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

