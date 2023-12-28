Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.