Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.2% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $455,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 59.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 58.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $114.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

