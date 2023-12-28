Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.