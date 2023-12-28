Oak Thistle LLC Has $932,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,207,019 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.