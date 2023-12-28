Oak Thistle LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 134.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after buying an additional 1,338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

