Oak Thistle LLC Invests $846,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 412,339 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.97.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $269,483.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,473 shares of company stock worth $2,760,918 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

