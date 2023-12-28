Oak Thistle LLC Invests $971,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $221.58 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $224.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average of $200.72.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.