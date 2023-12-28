Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $877,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 131,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 119.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LKQ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

