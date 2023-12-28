Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 10,430 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 295,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

