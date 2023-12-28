Oak Thistle LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,979 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,860,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $206,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,157. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

