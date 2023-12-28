Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

NUE opened at $177.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

