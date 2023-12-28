Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
