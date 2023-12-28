Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.1% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.