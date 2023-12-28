Olistico Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.77 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

