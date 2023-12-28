OMG Network Trading Up 7.9% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $123.34 million and approximately $37.57 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005581 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

