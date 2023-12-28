ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

