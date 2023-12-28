Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $261.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.37. The firm has a market cap of $831.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

