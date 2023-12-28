Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 858 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 858 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $297.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

