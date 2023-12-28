Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.
Orbia Advance Stock Down 9.3 %
MXCHY stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
