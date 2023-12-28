Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Orbia Advance Stock Down 9.3 %

MXCHY stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.