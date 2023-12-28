Orbs Trading Down 0.9% This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $155.90 million and $12.50 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

