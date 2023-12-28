Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.15 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $101.15 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.32 or 1.00022846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012280 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010734 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00200398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10329709 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $7,932,758.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

