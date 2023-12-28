Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Up 7,514.3% in December

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 7,514.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORGNW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,291. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 60.1% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

