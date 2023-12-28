Origin Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,029 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 462% compared to the typical daily volume of 539 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 379,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Origin Materials news, CEO John Bissell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock worth $64,823. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,130,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 723,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

