Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

