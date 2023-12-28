Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $297.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 169.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

