Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,298.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 130,479 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,032 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

