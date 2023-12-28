Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Down to $462.25

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $462.25, but opened at $447.51. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $459.45, with a volume of 89,156 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. American Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

