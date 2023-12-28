Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Up 1,651.9% in December

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,600 shares, a growth of 1,651.9% from the November 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,688,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,844 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 81,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company's stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

KTTA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 206,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,463. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

