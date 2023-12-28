Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.38

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $101.38, with a volume of 10294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $745,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,315,923.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,057,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

