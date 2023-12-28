PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $25.01

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $25.65. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 889,613 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,008,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

