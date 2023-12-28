Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 520,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,012,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,320 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.