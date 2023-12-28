Presima Securities ULC Has $26.57 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2,053.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 6.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $161.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

