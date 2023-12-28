Presima Securities ULC Lowers Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 772,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,550 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up 1.1% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

