Presima Securities ULC Sells 1,100 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Presima Securities ULC cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 117.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

