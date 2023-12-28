Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,842. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

