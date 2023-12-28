Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 7.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

GLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

