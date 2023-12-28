ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 40.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $723.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.25. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

