Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Issues Earnings Results

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Procaps Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 443.43%.

Shares of PROC stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $462.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procaps Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

