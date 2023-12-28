Prom Price Hits $5.59 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00013146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $101.93 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.92398017 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,410,569.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

