Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

VOT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.28. 25,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,126. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.69 and a 1-year high of $221.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

