Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter.

VOE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.42. The company had a trading volume of 95,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

