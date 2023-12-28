Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 4,750.0% in December

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 4,750.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Psykey Price Performance
OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,360. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Psykey Company Profile
