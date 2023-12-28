Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 4,750.0% in December

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 4,750.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,360. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

