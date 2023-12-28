Quaker Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.77. 600,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

